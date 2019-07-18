Man charged after drugs, stolen gun seized from Myrtle Beach area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after drugs and a stolen firearm were seized from a Myrtle Beach area home on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
Police executed a search warrant on Hinson Drive following a drug investigation.
The following items were seized:
- Heroin
- Ecstasy tablets
- Crack cocaine (about 1 gram)
- $958
- Stolen 9 mm semi-automatic pistol
Peyton Abbott, 26, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with three counts of distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a stolen pistol.
Abbott was also wanted by North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety and Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
