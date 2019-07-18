Judge denies request to delay trial, sentencing phase for accused killer Brandon Council

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C (WMBF) – A federal judge has denied accused killer Brandon Council’s motion to delay his murder trial and sentencing phase during a hearing held on Wednesday.
According to online federal court records, reasons for the denial were laid out in the government’s response.
In that response, the government said the victims’ families have waited patiently and “their time to be heard has come.”
Court records filed July 11 state 80-member panels of prospective jurors will begin reporting to the federal courthouse in Florence on Aug. 26. There, they will be shown a video describing the federal court system, explaining the charges involved in the case, and providing some preliminary instructions.
The trial is set to begin in September and the prosecution is seeking the death penalty.
Attorneys for Council filed a motion requesting the sentencing phase be continued for approximately 90 days, giving the defense additional time for “effective preparation.”
In its response filed July 15, the government references Council’s remarks that several witnesses couldn’t be located.
“If the Defense team has been unable to locate a witness in nearly two years, an additional 90 days is not likely to lead to their discovery,” the government’s response states.
Council is accused of killing CresCom Bank employees Katie Skeen and Donna Major during a 2017 robbery in Conway. His attorneys had asked the court to grant their request for additional time by delaying the start of jury selection to Dec. 1.
Additionally, Council’s attorneys stated in their motion the request could have also been fulfilled by adjourning the proceedings until Jan. 2, 2020, after a jury pool was qualified but before a trial jury was selected.
The government states in court documents that it would be “unduly burdensome” to require potential jurors to serve a term that begins in August and ends five months later in January.
“Moreover, during the substantial breaks in the proceedings that would be required under these options, there is a greater risk the jurors could be impacted by outside information or discuss the case,” the government’s response states.
The government also noted that Skeen’s and Major’s family members have “suffered grievously” through Council’s alleged actions and have waited years for the trial.
“As victims, they have a ‘right to proceedings free from unreasonable delay,” court documents state.
The prosecution stated in their response that some victim family members have planned an all-family trip the week of Jan. 20, 2020, for which reservations have already been placed. Another relative is expecting a child this November.
“All of the family members have made plans around the trial as scheduled. The families of Defendant’s victims have waited patiently, and their time to be heard has come,” the response states.
