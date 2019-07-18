Horry police investigating armed robbery on S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning in Horry County.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, a person armed with a weapon robbed another person around 2:30 a.m. near the Witch Golf Course on S.C. 544.
Police say the robbery was not at a business or residence.
No suspects are in custody and there were no immediate reports of injuries.
