Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office implements new Video Community Watch program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office wants those with home surveillance systems to join their Video Community Watch.
“It’s like see something, say something gone cyber,” said GCSO spokesperson Jason Lesley.
There are community watch Facebook groups all around, even in Georgetown County. People in these groups share what their surveillance cameras capture.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office recently received video from a surveillance camera outside a home in Cypress Creek in the Murrells Inlet area. Deputies ask people who live in the community for help identifying the people involved.
Deputies said by joining the video community watch group and sharing surveillance video it will make it easier to find suspects.
“If we have you on our list we will give you a call," Lesley said.
Lesley said one of the difficulties when it comes to solving crimes is people who don’t want to get involved.
“Almost every crime is solved by witnesses, somebody who saw something. They remembered something and that’s how you track down people who do bad things,” he said.
Lesley also said this will be more efficient in the search for suspects..
“We could go right to that homeowners instead of having to go door-to-door hoping to find somebody with a security camera,” Lesley said.
If you want to get your name on the sheriff’s office’s list of participating homes, call the Georgetown County Sheriffs Office at (843) 546-5102.
