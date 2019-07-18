Florence County man accused of intending to sexually assault 15-year-old

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 31-year-old man is behind bars after deputies believe an assault on a 15-year-old was going to turn into more.
Florence County deputies arrested Willie Lavert Hicks on Tuesday and charged him with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree.
According to investigators, back in May, Hicks is accused of assaulting a 15-year-old victim. They believe his intention was to sexually assault the victim.
A Florence magistrate denied Hicks bond.
He will remain at the Florence County Detention Center unless the conditions of his bond are changed.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.