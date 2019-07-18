FIRST ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY Day 5, relief in sight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Excessive heat and humidity will continue Friday through the weekend with some relief on the way by the middle of next week.
HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire region once again on Friday as temperatures in the 90s and high humidity once again lead to heat index values as high as 105 to 110. A few afternoon and evening storms will remain possible, but most areas will stay dry.
The same weather pattern that has baked the region all week long will linger through the weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will range from near 90 at the beach to the middle and upper 90s inland. The heat index will continue to climb to over 105 and heat advisories remain likely. A few storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, but Sunday’s rain chances drop to 0%.
Some relief will start to arrive by the middle of next week. A cold front will drop into the Carolinas and just very slowly push through the region through the end of next week. The front will not deliver a big drop in temperatures. However, it will help to spark off much better chances of showers and thunderstorms and more periods of cloudy skies. As a result, temperatures will drop slightly with afternoon readings dropping into the middle and upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.
