First Alert: Feeling like 105-110° for the 4th consecutive day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A heat advisory has been issued for the fourth-straight day. The heat index peaked at 107-110° Wednesday afternoon and the same story will be true for today. While high temperatures today will reach the lower 90s along the coast and the upper 90s inland, it will feel like 105-110° at times this afternoon.
A few scattered showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon and into the evening hours. At this time, the Pee Dee has the slightly higher storm chance at 30% for today. Here in the Grand Strand, we will hold onto just an isolated shower or storm, mainly late. Most locations today will remain dry.
Overnight will be muggy once again for any evening plans. Lows will only drop to the upper 70s to lower 80s along the beach. Inland areas will see the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. That stickiness will continue as we head into Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will still be dangerous with readings in the triple digits through the weekend. There is a very strong chance that we see the heat advisory issued through part of the weekend.
Relief from the heat will arrive by the middle of next week as a cold front drops into the Carolinas. Temperatures will drop slightly into the 80s by the middle of the week, thanks to some cloud cover and rain chances. This is something we will continue to keep our eye on as we head throughout the next couple of days.
