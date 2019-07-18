First Alert: Feeling like 105-110° for the 4th consecutive day

Overnight will be muggy once again for any evening plans. Lows will only drop to the upper 70s to lower 80s along the beach. Inland areas will see the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. That stickiness will continue as we head into Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will still be dangerous with readings in the triple digits through the weekend. There is a very strong chance that we see the heat advisory issued through part of the weekend.