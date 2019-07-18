FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH issued for Saturday as heat index climbs over 110

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Excessive heat and humidity will continue Friday through the weekend. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for even hotter weather on Saturday.
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire region once again today as temperatures in the 90s and high humidity once again lead to heat index values as high as 105 to 110. A few afternoon and evening storms will remain possible, but most areas will stay dry.
The same weather pattern that has baked the region all week long will linger through the weekend and in fact will even turn hotter. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will range from near 90 at the beach to the middle and upper 90s inland.
AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for Saturday and will likely be upgraded to an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. The heat index will continue to climb to 110 or a little higher on Saturday and possibly again Sunday. A few storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, but Sunday’s rain chances drop to 0%.
Some relief will start to arrive by the middle of next week. A cold front will drop into the Carolinas and just very slowly push through the region through the end of next week. The front will not deliver a big drop in temperatures. However, it will help to spark off much better chances of showers and thunderstorms and more periods of cloudy skies. As a result, temperatures will drop slightly with afternoon readings dropping into the middle and upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.
