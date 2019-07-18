FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH issued for Saturday as heat index climbs over 110

Some relief will start to arrive by the middle of next week. A cold front will drop into the Carolinas and just very slowly push through the region through the end of next week. The front will not deliver a big drop in temperatures. However, it will help to spark off much better chances of showers and thunderstorms and more periods of cloudy skies. As a result, temperatures will drop slightly with afternoon readings dropping into the middle and upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.