Conway police searching for missing 20-year-old woman

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
According to a news release from the Conway Police Department, 20-year-old Alexis Marie Suggs was last seen in the area of Elm Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Police describe Suggs as 5-foot-7 and 138 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green teal backpack, blue jean short and low-cut black and white Vans shoes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Conway police at 843-248-1790.
