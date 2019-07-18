Conway police searching for missing 20-year-old woman

Alexis Marie Suggs (Source: Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | July 18, 2019 at 11:39 AM EDT - Updated July 18 at 11:39 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to a news release from the Conway Police Department, 20-year-old Alexis Marie Suggs was last seen in the area of Elm Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police describe Suggs as 5-foot-7 and 138 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green teal backpack, blue jean short and low-cut black and white Vans shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Conway police at 843-248-1790.

