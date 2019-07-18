Conway man accused of selling cocaine in home with young children present

Conway man accused of selling cocaine in home with young children present
Police say they seized drugs from a home on Westridge Drive in the Conway area (Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | July 18, 2019 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 3:53 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An undercover investigation led to the arrest of a Conway man on drug and child neglect charges.

A police report showed that the Horry County Police Department used a confidential informant to purchase drugs from 38-year-old Robert Eugene Keith II at a home on Westridge Drive in the Conway area.

Robert Keith
Robert Keith (Source: Horry County Police Department)

During the drug buys, a two-year-old and a child under the age of two, were present, according to the police report.

Horry County DSS was made aware of the incident and assisted in the investigation and completed a safety plan for the two children and the mother.

Horry County police executed a search warrant on Monday on the home where they seized cocaine, crack cocaine and Xanax tablets.

Officers arrested Keith and charged him with distribution of cocaine in the first offense and drug possession.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.