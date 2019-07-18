Conway man accused of selling cocaine in home with young children present

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An undercover investigation led to the arrest of a Conway man on drug and child neglect charges.
A police report showed that the Horry County Police Department used a confidential informant to purchase drugs from 38-year-old Robert Eugene Keith II at a home on Westridge Drive in the Conway area.
During the drug buys, a two-year-old and a child under the age of two, were present, according to the police report.
Horry County DSS was made aware of the incident and assisted in the investigation and completed a safety plan for the two children and the mother.
Horry County police executed a search warrant on Monday on the home where they seized cocaine, crack cocaine and Xanax tablets.
Officers arrested Keith and charged him with distribution of cocaine in the first offense and drug possession.
