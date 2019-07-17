3-year-old dies after drowning in pool at Horry County home, coroner says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 3-year-old child died after drowning in a pool at his Horry County home, according to the coroner’s office.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the drowning happened at 4:45 p.m. on Monday. The child, identified as Jaxon Bedenek, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center after being pulled from the pool.
The child died at the hospital less than an hour later from asphyxiation, according to Willard. An exact address or location was not immediately available.
