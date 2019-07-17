Voters oppose referendum to increase taxes for Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Voters overwhelmingly opposed a referendum that would have raised their taxes to increase funding for the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District.
Unofficial results from the special election on Tuesday show 587 people were in favor of the five-millage tax increase while 1,117 people opposed.
If the tax increase would have been approved, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Board Chairman George Oldroyd said the district would have used the money to purchase fourth ambulance and additional personnel to run it.
Earlier this year, South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch sent a letter to Oldroyd, urging the board of directors to take no action on a tax increase until a 2018 audit was completed.
Oldroyd said the board will review the audit at their next meeting on Monday, July 22.
