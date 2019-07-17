Volunteers raising homes in Rosewood to prevent future flooding

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Rosewood community is continuing to recover ten months after the devastating flooding left by Hurricane Florence.
Homes are still being rebuilt or repaired from the damage. But some are getting a lift, literally.
“Giving them hope in a time they feel hopeless,” said Kevin Lambert, a volunteer for Samaritan’s Purse.
There was a time of hopelessness, after floodwaters from Hurricane Florence devastated the Rosewood community. Homes were forced to be demolished, others abandoned. But some are now going up.
Samaritan’s Purse team members are working to repair and rebuild homes in the neighborhood, four of which are being raised more than five feet above the ground to avoid future flooding.
“I’ve been around moving houses and raising houses but not as many that have been devastated here. I’ve never been around that many, not that many people have,” said David Murrell, a volunteer for Samaritan’s Purse.
The work is being done at no cost to homeowners with help from volunteers like Murrell. He said he used to be a school teacher in the trades, now using his skills to help those in the hardest-hit communities.
“It makes a difference in your life to reach out to someone that needs your help, and there’s a lot of people that need help right now,” said Murrell.
“We’re here helping them rebuilding not just houses, but lives and families,” said Lambert.
Volunteers who have traveled from states like Tennessee and Virginia will work on this home for about a week, as groups of volunteers rotate among houses. Throughout the county, Samaritan’s Purse plans to rebuild 18 homes, repair 31 and replace 30 homes that were damaged and destroyed in the storm’s aftermath.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.