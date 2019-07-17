USGS reports earthquake north of Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Did you feel the ground shake under your feet this morning?
If you did, you weren’t imagining things. That tremor you felt was an, in fact, an earthquake.
The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake just north of Irmo on Wednesday morning. The magnitude of that earthquake was reported at 2.2, according to USGS officials.
According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, this was the second earthquake that was reported in the Palmetto State this month. The first one happened in Fairfield County on July 10. That earthquake measured at a 1.4 in magnitude.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.