Three people sustain serious injuries in two-car crash on U.S. 378

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are asked to avoid a portion of U.S. 378 in the Conway area as crews work a two-vehicle crash that left three people injured, according to officials.
Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. in the area of 6400 U.S. 378.
The three people suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to Casey. He added that one was transported by LifeNet helicopter.
A WMBF crews on the scene said the intersection of U.S. 378 and Oak Grove Road is blocked in both directions.
