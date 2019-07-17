Tanker crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A tanker collision before 6 p.m. Wednesday has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash happened in the area of mile marker 17 in Robeson County. The NCDOT said all northbound lanes will be closed for a few hours as hazmat crews clear the scene.
All southbound lanes on I-95 are open to traffic.
Drivers in the northbound lanes should seek an alternate route.
