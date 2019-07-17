Summer of Science: Marshmallow Architecture

Using edible building blocks to learn construction

First Alert Meteorologist Sean Bailey building with straws and marshmallows
By Sean Bailey | July 17, 2019 at 5:44 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 5:44 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for a fun and edible way to engage your toddler’s motor skills or have a team building project for older kids, this one is for you.

The only 2 ingredients you’ll need are Marshmallows and Plastic Straws.

Just marshmallows and straws
Before you start, we want you to make sure not to throw out the plastic straws so they don’t end up in our environment. Here are some awesome arts and crafts projects you can do to make something out of the straws.

[ 15 Ways to Reuse and Turn Plastic Straws into Art ]

The rest is pretty simple. Just plug the straws into the marshmallows, connect and build anything that crosses your imagination.

Pro Tips:

3 is better than 4: Building structures with out of triangles instead of squares were sturdier. Consider how flexible the straws and how gooey the marshmallows are.

More Mallows, the better: Use mallows effectively, and you can push the straw through the marshmallow to get what the length you need. Also the marshmallows can be heavy on the flimsy straws, especially as your structure increases with height.

Use triangles instead of squares
