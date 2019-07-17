Solar company investing $141M in six Darlington County projects

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A developer in residential, commercial and utility-scale solar markets is expanding with new facilities in Darlington County.
Southern Current is investing in six individual projects, bringing a total capital investment of more than $141 million. The company manages projects from site selection and origination through construction and operation.
“This latest announcement of new projects by Southern Current further proves the future is bright for solar projects throughout the state. Congratulations to Southern Current. We look forward to watching this company continue to grow and thrive in Darlington County,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.
For more information on Southern Current, click here.
