Sheriff asks community to join ‘Video Community Watch’ while hunting down suspects

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the community to band together to help catch thieves in neighborhoods.
Recently, residents of the Cypress Creek area, off Prince Creek Parkway near Murrells Inlet, captured three people seen checking car doors at night on a home security system.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office released the video and is asking people to help identify the people involved.
Deputies said video is becoming an increasingly valuable tool in identifying suspects.
Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb wants to invite residents to participate in a new venture called “Video Community Watch.”
“Community Watch has been one of the most effective programs ever in encouraging people to get involved in helping law enforcement,” Cribb said. “Now, they can be part of its next generation: Video Community Watch.”
The sheriff’s office is inviting residents with exterior home surveillance to join the new effort. Those on the sheriff’s office list of surveillance cameras would be contacted in the event of a crime in their neighborhood. Those interested can call 843-546-5102 to join the Video Community Watch.
