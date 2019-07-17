S.C. 544 set to be repaved as part of SCDOT’s 10-year plan

“I’ve almost gotten hit a couple times because people will see that hole or see something on the road and they come to my lane a little bit, so I’ll have to go to the median. The road condition, I don’t remember the last time this road got paved or got repaved I should say, so there are a lot of potholes and little bumps in the road that could be leveled out. So, I do like how they’re spending more money on the roads because it is a vital part of our daily lives,” said Wayman.