New S.C. deer hunting regulations to take effect this year

"Hunters in the past were limited by specific days to harvest antlerless deer," said Jay Cantrell, SCDNR big game biologist, in a statement. "This improvement gives people more opportunity and the flexibility to harvest deer when it is convenient for them. SCDNR and numerous legislators had heard from hunters over the last two years that were limited by tags that were only valid on certain Saturdays. A lot of folks have to work on Saturdays or have athletic events, family obligations and other constraints that limited their ability to hunt on Saturday. Throw in some weekends of bad weather or bad luck and opportunity was severely limited for the date specific tags.”