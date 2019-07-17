Myrtle Beach’s ‘Turtle Protection Unit’ stands guard after crawl marks spotted

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s “Turtle Protection Unit” was standing guard early Wednesday morning after crawl marks were spotted near the Marriott.
Myrtle Beach Government posted the crew on their Facebook page of city staff members Dale Oliver, Dustin Holms, Philip Miles and Matthew Robershaw standing near some flipper marks waiting the State Park rangers to arrive.
It turned out to be a false crawl and no eggs were laid, but Ranger Ann Wilson believes the turtle make be back in a night or two.
So far this season, there are 23 turtle nests inside the Myrtle Beach city limits. Five of the 23 are from rare green turtles.
