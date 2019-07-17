Four sea turtle protection cages destroyed in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials are trying to find the person or persons who destroyed four cages that are meant to protect sea turtle nests.
Linda Mataya with the North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol said sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, between 8th Avenue North and 15th Avenue North, someone took the cages, poles and all evidence of nest protection away.
In two cases, someone threw the poles in the dunes and smashed the cages. In the other two cases the poles and cases were missing, according to Mataya.
“It’s very disheartening, we’re trying to protect endangered species… we’re just trying to make sure they survive,” Mataya said.
She said about $500 worth of property was destroyed.
Sea turtle patrol crews were able to find all the egg cavities, and the eggs were not hurt.
Mataya said one of the nests is due to emerge in the next few days so there could be hatchlings soon.
A police report has been filed and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been notified.
Sea turtles are an endangered species are protected under state and federal law. Any disturbance to a sea turtle nest is unlawful, and a person could face a fine and imprisonment.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431.
