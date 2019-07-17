Four adults, five children displaced following Longs area house fire

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a fire in Longs Wednesday afternoon that severely damaged a home, according to fire officials.
Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said crews were called at 12:30 p.m. to home in the 2700 block of Westshore Drive in Longs.
According to Casey, there were no confirmed injuries and the fire remains under investigation.
The Red Cross is assisting four adults and five children who were displaced because of the fire, Casey said.
