FIRST ALERT: 4th consecutive day of heat advisory Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dangerous levels of heat and humidity will continue Thursday through the weekend.
The heat index peaked at 107 to 110 across many areas Wednesday afternoon and that will continue through the day Thursday.
Tonight will see very muggy weather temperatures only dropping to around 80 at the beach and middle to upper 70s inland.
Thursday afternoon temperatures will reach as high as 95 to 100 in the Pee Dee and the lower 90s along the Grand Strand. As excessive humidity remains in place, the heat index will return to 105 to 110 from the late morning through the early evening.
Friday through Sunday will see more of the same. While a few storms will be possible each afternoon, most areas will stay dry.
Relief from the heat will arrive by the middle of next week as a cold front drops into the Carolinas. No big temperature drop is expected, but the front will help to produce more clouds and storms at times and slightly cooler temperatures as a result.