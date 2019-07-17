First Alert: High humidity continues, another heat advisory issued

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another day filled with hot temperatures and high humidity. A heat advisory has been issued once again and goes until 7 p.m. this evening. Highs today will top out in the lower 90s on the coast and the upper 90s inland. By the afternoon hours today, temperatures will feel like 105-108° thanks to the increased humidity. If you have to be outside today, limit your time outdoors and take plenty of breaks. Do not forget the pets and animals outside. They need as much water as we do in this heat.
With the increasing humidity, an isolated shower or storm is possible for this afternoon. Most locations will remain dry today but you cannot rule out a quick downpour, especially with the temperatures warming up during the afternoon hours. Better coverage for the rain chances will arrive as we head into the end of the week and the start of the weekend.
Highs will remain above average for the next five days. Look for readings in the lower 90s along the coast with the mid-upper 90s inland. The humidity isn’t going anywhere anytime soon with feel like temperatures in the triple digits through Sunday and Monday.
