First Alert: High humidity continues, another heat advisory issued

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another day filled with hot temperatures and high humidity. A heat advisory has been issued once again and goes until 7 p.m. this evening. Highs today will top out in the lower 90s on the coast and the upper 90s inland. By the afternoon hours today, temperatures will feel like 105-108° thanks to the increased humidity. If you have to be outside today, limit your time outdoors and take plenty of breaks. Do not forget the pets and animals outside. They need as much water as we do in this heat.