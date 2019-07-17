Body discovered as crews search for missing swimmer in Lumber River, according to DNR

Crews searching for a missing swimmer in the Lumber River
By WMBF News Staff | July 17, 2019 at 10:46 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 11:04 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A body was discovered Wednesday morning in the Lumber River as crews continued searching for a missing swimmer, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and DNR spent all day Tuesday searching for a 41-year-old swimmer.

Horry County police officers and HCFR were called around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday after reports came in that a swimmer had been swept away near Rice Field Cove on the Lumber River near Nichols.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said a deputy coroner is headed to the scene.

