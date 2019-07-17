Deputies asking for public’s help in credit card fraud case

INFORMATION SOUGHT IN FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD CASE Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted for questioning in a Financial Transaction Card Fraud case at Winyah One Stop convenience store, 4201 Highmarket St., Georgetown, SC. The store owner told a deputy that two black males have been buying gasoline approximately three or four times a week using different credit card numbers each time. The purchases cost the owner between $50 and $100 in chargeback costs from credit card companies. Pictured in the accompanying surveillance video, one of the suspects drives a blue Ford F-150 and the other drives a red 1994 Dodge Ram 1500. Anyone with information about these two individuals should call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102. *** Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.