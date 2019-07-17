Deputies asking for public’s help in credit card fraud case

Two people are wanted for questioning in a credit card fraud investigation. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | July 17, 2019 at 1:18 PM EDT - Updated July 17 at 1:43 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are wanted for questioning in a credit card fraud investigation.

According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, two men have been buying gas from the Winyah One Stop on Highmarket Street about three times a week using different credit card numbers each time. Deputies say the purchases cost the owner between $50 and $100 in chargeback fees from credit card companies.

DO YOU KNOW THESE INDIVIDUALS?

Surveillance footage released by GCSO shows one suspect drives a red 1994 Dodge Ram 1500, while the other drives a blue Ford F-150.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips only, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.

