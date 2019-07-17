Deal Diva: Murrells Inlet bridal shop offers discounted designer gowns part of national sale event

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Fancy Frocks Bridal, Prom, Tuxedo will participate in the fourth annual National Bridal Sale Event that takes place on July 20 through July 27.
Nearly 1,000 independent, locally-owned bridal retailers, including top bridal salons in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will participate in this day meant to offer brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests an unprecedented opportunity for substantial savings.
National Bridal Sale Event, also called Bridal Saturday, has become an annual tradition for the bridal industry similar to a Black Friday or Small Business Saturday for other retail stores.
Paula Farish, owner of Fancy Frocks, said this is the opportunity for brides to shop no matter their budget.
“We love our brides, and we know not everyone has as large a budget for their gown so this gives so many young women, women of all ages, an opportunity to really stretch that budget,” explained Farish.
The Murrells Inlet store is one of only two in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee that will participate in the national sale.
“Our sale dresses (are) dresses that maybe have been in the store a little bit longer, some of them not that long, maybe dresses that haven’t moved as quickly for us, they will be on sale from $99 to $899,” Farish said.
Future brides can make an appointment or walk in. To see some of the dresses included in the sale, click here.
Farish said she decided to extend the bridal gown sale until tax free weekend so brides can take advantage of even more savings.
“We see tears in our store a lot tears of joy of course, but I think we saw more during the National Bridal Sale Event, than any other time and that was because there were girls who were able to purchase gowns that they never dreamed that they would be able to purchase,” Farish said with a smile.
