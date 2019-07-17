Authorities investigate death following reported overnight shooting in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMF) - Authorities are investigating a death that occurred in Loris early Wednesday morning.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, HCPD is assisting the Loris Police Department with a death investigation following an overnight shooting.
Investigators believe the incident occurred around 12 a.m. Wednesday near Maple Street in Loris, according to the release.
Police say one person is dead, however they have not provided any information about that person.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD tip line at 843-915-8477.
