SC Gov. McMaster honors sheriff’s offices during conference in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster made a stop in Myrtle Beach on Monday to honor the hard work that sheriff’s offices across the state do every day.
He attended the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Awards banquet.
It’s part of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s annual conference, which is Myrtle Beach all week.
McMaster celebrate the achievements of sheriff’s offices in South Carolina.
“We realize how difficult those jobs are. They’re long. They’re dangerous. When you think about it, most people get up in the morning, like I do, and usually put on a tie and coat,” McMaster said. “Well, they’re putting on a bulletproof vest. They never now where that bullet’s coming. They never know when violence is gonna break out. And they never know when they’ll be called to risk their lives to keep someone else’s life safe. So, my hat’s off to them. We couldn’t do without them, and I’m proud of them.”
York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson was selected as the Association’s 2019 Sheriff of the Year back in May.
He received his award during Monday’s banquet.
