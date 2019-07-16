Remaining lawsuits involving late former Horry County detective set for September trial start

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The two remaining lawsuits involving the late former Horry County police detective Allen Large will not go to trial until September, according to notices recently filed in federal court.
Those notices, filed July 9, state jury selection for both the Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4 cases that was set to start July 24 has been canceled and rescheduled for Sept. 3.
Cases against two of the defendants named in the lawsuits – William Squires and Dale Buchanan – were dismissed, according to court records. That leaves the Horry County Police Department, the county itself, former police chief Saundra Rhodes, and former deputy chief Scott Rutherford as the remaining defendants.
The women in these cases allege their civil rights were violated and claim negligence and gross negligence on the part of the Horry County Police Department.
They allege the county and the HCPD needed to “exercise control of Detective Large prior to his alleged misconduct occurring from January 2015 to December 2015.”
Large, who died on Jan. 10, 2018, worked for the Horry County Police Department from 1988 through July 31, 2015, when he was fired for sexual harassment, according to county records.
The former detective denied sexually assaulting anyone, though he admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting” bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.