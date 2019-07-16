Pee Dee company makes, donates blankets to those in need

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A generous donation made on Tuesday to The House of Hope of the Pee Dee will help keep people warm this winter.
Employees at Ruiz Foods spent more than 50 hours making 45 blankets for those in need.
It was the first time the Florence plant donated items to a local organization.
Julie Maxham, the director of development for House of Hope, said these are more than just blankets, they’re a symbol of hope.
“When kids come to us, they don’t always have everything, and they carry a lot with them if they’re homeless. So, having a blanket is something they can have, it’s soft and pretty and just their own,” Maxham said.
House of Hope of the Pee Dee has offered more than 20,000 nights of lodging and almost 50,000 meals last year.
The organization also opened a new playground in 2018 to give kids a safe and private place to have fun.
