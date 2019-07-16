North Myrtle Beach leaders work to strengthen laws to protect animals

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach city leaders want to prevent animal cruelty throughout the city.
City council members discussed a new ordinance during Monday night’s meeting that will better protect animals.
There are several aspects to the ordinance, one of which includes a ban on commercial pet shops in the city selling dogs or cats that are commercially bread in puppy mills.
North Myrtle Beach Humane Society Director Tina Hunter said there are no shops in the city that currently sell cats or dogs, so this aspect of the ordinance could prevent it from happening in the future.
“We’ve had a lot of animal cruelty, not in our immediate area, but out in the Horry County area. So, we thought this was a good time to touch base on all of the things that we need to strengthen on,” Hunter said.
Another part of the ordinance makes it illegal to tether dogs outside with certain chains that are considered inhumane and would restrict the kind of weather in which a dog can be left outside.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.