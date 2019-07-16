North Myrtle Beach leaders discuss sports complex expansion, preventing puppy mills

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach officials discussed everything from public safety to laws to protect animals and new developments during Monday night’s council meeting.
Some folks who were at the meeting, don’t even live in city limits but had a lot to say when it came to parking in North Myrtle Beach.
First on the city council agenda was the discussion to purchase 96 acres to expand the already existing 162-acre North Myrtle Beach sports complex. The cost of would be more than $4.2 million.
“We hope to build more soccer fields, baseball fields and other amenities so we can get larger tournaments and more tournaments,” North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said.
Every council member voted to approve this item.
Next up, with so many people moving in, and new houses being built, the city is rethinking the protocol for fire hydrants to keep everyone safe.
Right now, the standard in North Myrtle Beach requires a residential building to be within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant.
City council’s concern is if there’s a fire in a neighborhood, firefighters may not be able to get to the hydrant’s location easily.
“Well right now, the standard is measured from the structure to the hydrant and we are changing that to say hydrant to hydrant is 600 feet," a man who was in attendance said. "So it’s changing how we measure and shortening the distance.”
This item was also approved and, if passed after a second reading, will go into effect for all future developments.
Finally, a new ordinance was discussed that officials believe would help prevent puppy mills from happening within the city and surrounding areas.
“If you have someone that sells pet supplies they can’t sell cats and dogs, but they can make arrangements for the humane society to come out and offer pets for adoption," Dowling said. "This does not apply to other things they might sell like gerbils and otters, well not otters, but whatever else they might sell.”
Mayor Marilyn Hatley asked if anyone in attendance had any concerns they wanted to address, this is when some folks from the Longs area expressed that they were not happy with the new beach parking fees that recently went into effect.
“A day at the beach can cost as much as $16," one woman said. "Multiply that by an average of 3 visits per week, we are now subjected to an average of $48 per week.”
Hatley said if Horry County residents have a problem with paying to park they should talk to county leaders.
"We are having such an influx and such a growth of people who are moving into the county. You don’t need to be mad at the city of North Myrtle Beach, you need to be asking your county chairman and to your county council people, ‘Why aren’t you helping to provide parking for us?’ Hatley said.
