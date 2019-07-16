Investigators release surveillance photos of suspects who robbed Marion County Dollar General

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of the people who reportedly robbed a local Dollar General store.
According to a post on the MCSO’s Facebook page, the Dollar General on U.S. 501 North was robbed July 11 shortly before 10 p.m.
The surveillance photos show two people entering the store wearing hooded sweatshirts and what appears to be masks. One looks to be holding a gun.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at (843) 423-8399.
