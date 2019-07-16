Investigators release surveillance photos of suspects who robbed Marion County Dollar General

Investigators release surveillance photos of suspects who robbed Marion County Dollar General
Authorities continue to look for the suspects who robbed a Marion County Dollar General. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | July 16, 2019 at 2:01 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 2:01 PM

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of the people who reportedly robbed a local Dollar General store.

According to a post on the MCSO’s Facebook page, the Dollar General on U.S. 501 North was robbed July 11 shortly before 10 p.m.

Authorities continue to look for the suspects who robbed a Marion County Dollar General.
Authorities continue to look for the suspects who robbed a Marion County Dollar General. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

The surveillance photos show two people entering the store wearing hooded sweatshirts and what appears to be masks. One looks to be holding a gun.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at (843) 423-8399.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.