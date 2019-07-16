Horry crews continue search for missing swimmer who was reportedly swept away on the Lumber River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are continuing to search for a swimmer who reportedly went missing early Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, officers and Horry County Fire Rescue were called around 12:20 a.m. after reports came in of a 41-year-old swimmer who had been swept away near Rice Field Cove on the Lumber River near Nichols.
Crews worked overnight to locate the missing swimmer and those efforts are ongoing Tuesday, according to the HCPD.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is assisting in the search.
