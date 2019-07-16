Horry County Fire Rescue investigates mobile home fire in Conway area

Horry County Fire Rescue investigates mobile home fire in Conway area
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in the Conway area. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By Kristin Nelson | July 16, 2019 at 3:26 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 3:26 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County fire crews are investigating what started a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home in the Conway area.

Firefighters responded just before 2 p.m. to a mobile home on East Highway 501 near Cox Ferry Road.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said the mobile home was full involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.

WMBF News crew on the scene saw the mobile home was destroyed in the fire.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in the Conway area.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in the Conway area. (Source: WMBF News)

The fire is now under control.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.