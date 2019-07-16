Horry County Fire Rescue investigates mobile home fire in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County fire crews are investigating what started a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home in the Conway area.
Firefighters responded just before 2 p.m. to a mobile home on East Highway 501 near Cox Ferry Road.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said the mobile home was full involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.
WMBF News crew on the scene saw the mobile home was destroyed in the fire.
The fire is now under control.
There were no injuries reported in the fire.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.