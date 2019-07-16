Historic church in downtown Florence undergoes renovations

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A historic landmark in downtown Florence is getting a renovation.
Work to restore the sanctuary of The Central United Methodist Church on South Irby Street is underway to maintain the place of worship.
Church officials said the landmark is the oldest building in downtown Florence.
“The building was built in 1913 and it hadn’t been painted in almost 30 years,” Dan Rogers, the facilities manager, said.
The church was founded in 1870 and has served as a place of worship for many people in the community.
"There are families that have been here four, five generations,” said Senior Pastor Thomas Smith.
Rogers said currently, crews are re-plastering and painting areas damaged by a roof leak during Hurricane Matthew.
“It caused some of the paint to start peeling in here so automatically we recognized we need to do something,” Rogers said.
However, the wear and tear from the hurricane is minor compared to what the church has gone through.
It's been rebuilt three times since 1870.
"That building stayed up for a little while and it burned. They rebuilt approximately a block away and not too many years later that building was destroyed by a tornado," Rogers said.
With the current facility more than 100 years old, church members said they’re hoping the renovations will help it withstand the years to come.
“For whatever reason, we’ve been blessed to not have much damaged and keeping the place to making sure that it’s here for many, many more years,” said Smith.
Renovations are expected to be completed in September.
