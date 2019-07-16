Georgetown County sheriff urges drivers to ‘Lock-It or Lose-It’

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has reintroduced an awareness campaign to make residents aware of the rise in thefts from unlocked cars.
According to a press release, the GCSO’s “Lock-It or Lose It” initiative asks “could thefts have been reduced if the doors were locked?”
Investigators state that trends in vehicle thefts show the thieves prefer to target unlocked cars, while a locked car with valuables in plain sight is also an inviting target.
The GCSO is offering tips to help prevent residents from becoming a victim of thieves targeting their vehicle:
• Lock your doors. If a thief is on a mission, he/she is far more likely to try his luck elsewhere if your doors are locked.
• If possible, remove all valuables. Thieves will search for other vehicles that are easier targets if they do not see anything of value in your car. If you choose not to remove valuables from your vehicle, conceal them from view by securing them in a glove box, center console, or, even better, in the trunk.
• Be aware of where you park your vehicle. If it is during daylight hours, park it where it is constantly being seen by somebody. Don’t try to hide it because the place you may choose will be a perfect location for a break-in. During the night, if possible, park in an area with a lot of light; light is an enemy of thieves.
• If you park your vehicle at home in a garage with a door, keep the garage door closed and locked.
• Be aware of anyone who looks suspicious roaming your neighborhood. Call the sheriff’s office if you suspect someone.
