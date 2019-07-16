GCSO accepting applications for 2019 Citizen Academy

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for this year’s Citizen Academy until Sept. 3.
According to a press release, the eight-week program is designed to inform members of the community about the responsibilities and operations of local law enforcement. The classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, from Sept. 17 through Nov. 5, at the sheriff’s office.
Applicants must be Georgetown County residents, at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license, and undergo a background investigation and criminal history check.
Those who are interested in applying can download a form here. Once completed, deliver or mail the applications to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 430 N Fraser St., Georgetown, SC, 29440.
For questions, please contact Capt. Tyler Monroe at (843) 436-6032.
