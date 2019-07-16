First Alert: Uncomfortable humidity continues, no relief in sight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's another day of heat and humidity. Highs today will climb into the lower 90s today along the coast with the upper 90s expected once again in inland areas. A Heat Advisory is in effect for today until 7 p.m. Heat index values will range from 105-107° at times this afternoon, providing dangerous heat to anyone who is outside for longer periods of time. If you have to be out, be sure to take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated. A stray shower cannot be ruled out but most of us will remain dry today.
It will be another muggy evening for dinner plans this evening. If you are thinking about those plans, expect the humidity to continue this evening. Lows tonight will only drop into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday will be similar with heat index values reaching the 105-107° range. The actual temperatures will be identical to today. This humidity isn't expected to go anywhere anytime soon.
Scattered showers and storms will slowly start to work back into the forecast for Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. While the humidity is still high, a shower or storm could provide some brief relief for the end of the week or weekend plans. Don’t get too excited. Rain chances are minimal at 20-30% through the weekend forecast. No widespread storms are expected through next Monday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.