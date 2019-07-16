First Alert: Uncomfortable humidity continues, no relief in sight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's another day of heat and humidity. Highs today will climb into the lower 90s today along the coast with the upper 90s expected once again in inland areas. A Heat Advisory is in effect for today until 7 p.m. Heat index values will range from 105-107° at times this afternoon, providing dangerous heat to anyone who is outside for longer periods of time. If you have to be out, be sure to take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated. A stray shower cannot be ruled out but most of us will remain dry today.