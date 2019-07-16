Deputies arrest, charge brothers in connection to convenience store break-ins

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two brothers were taken into custody on Monday, accused of breaking into convenience throughout Robeson County.
James Wheeler faces seven counts of breaking and entering, seven counts of larceny after breaking and entering and one count of possession of burglary tools.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says the charges are in relation to multiple break-ins at convenience stores around the county.
He is at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $43,000 bond.
Cody Wheeler is charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of larceny after breaking and entering.
Authorities say the charges are in connection to a case that was investigated by St. Paul’s Police Department.
He is at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $5,500 bond.
