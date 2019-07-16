Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in North Myrtle Beach.
According to city of North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling, police responded to a call of a person lying in the roadway at 38th Avenue North and Smith Street around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
Dowling said officers found a man who had been shot when they arrived on scene. He added the victim was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Authorities arrested a person matching the description of the suspect near 2700 Highway 17 South around 5 p.m. Monday, according to Dowling.
The suspect has been identified as Sebastian Dominic Kaisk, 18, of North Myrtle Beach, Dowling said.
Jail records show Kaisk is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
