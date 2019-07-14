Woman killed in Chester County skydiving accident identified

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Coroner says a Charlotte woman died after a hard landing at Skydive Carolina on Sunday.
Skydive Carolina, the organization the dive was coordinated through, stated that the skydiver’s parachute had deployed without incident and was fully functioning but that an “advanced parachute maneuver” caused her to sustain injuries while landing.
Terry Tinker says the 33-year-old woman from Charlotte, identified Monday as Amie Jessica Begg, was pronounced dead at 2:53 p.m. They determined she died from blunt force trauma after the hard landing inside the fencing of the Chester County business.
Tinker says they don’t suspect any foul play involved in Begg’s death.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.