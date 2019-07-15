Woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting 20-year-old with her car

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is facing an attempted murder charge after police say she hit another woman with her vehicle last week.
According to a Myrtle Beach police report, the sister of the 20-year-old victim said she was sitting in a parking lot on July 12 when the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Lenay Michele Wallace, came into the lot at a high rate of speed and struck the victim and her vehicle.
The woman said her sister was limping and screaming after her leg got caught between the door and Wallace’s car, the report states. Wallace then reportedly drove off and police were contacted.
Police say Wallace, who turned herself in, admitted to seeing a 27-year-old man enter the Planet Fitness parking lot on Seaboard Street and saw him pull next to the victim’s vehicle. According to the report, Wallace caught the man and victim together a few days earlier “sneaking around together.”
Wallace reportedly told police she became angry and wanted to prevent them from leaving the parking lot. She said she deliberately hit the man’s passenger side door before hitting the 20-year-old’s car, the report confirms.
Wallace told officers her car was parked at the Johnathan Harbor motel on South Ocean Boulevard. The vehicle had heavy front-end damage on both the driver and passenger side, the report states.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Wallace is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and two traffic charges. As of Monday afternoon, she remains behind bars on $300,612 bond.
