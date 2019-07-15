Warrants: Newborn baby tests positive for THC; mother arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A mother is accused of taking drugs during her pregnancy.
Myrtle Beach police arrested 37-year-old Lisa Marie Adams on Monday and charged her with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person.
Arrest warrants show that officers were called earlier this month to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for a child neglect case.
Hospital staff provided copies of Adams’ and her child’s bloodwork.
The bloodwork showed that on July 6, Adams gave birth to the child who tested positive for THC, according to the arrest warrants.
She was given a $5,000 bond.
