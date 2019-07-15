‘That’s a beautiful thing:’ Grand Strand Humane Society celebrates record-setting adoption event

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the Grand Strand Humane Society are celebrating their record-shattering adoption event held this past weekend.
According to a post on its Facebook page, 141 pets were adopted during the Humane Society’s two-day PickMe! 2019 Adoption Event.
“We shattered every adoption record we have ever had!!!” the post stated “We are beyond grateful, humbled, and amazed.”
Jessica Wnuk, the Humane Society’s executive director, said their previous record was 96 adoptions during a weekend event in July 2018.
The sheer number of adoptions came as great news for the local Humane Society, which has been over capacity. Wnuk said the success of the event has allowed the organization to keep its open-door policy when it comes to accepting animals.
“Seeing those empty kennels tonight (Sunday), and knowing that 141 animals are snuggled up all warm and cozy in loving new homes….y’all that’s a beautiful thing,” the post stated, followed by three heart emojis.
Wnuk praised the members of the community who came out – some of whom left with two or three new furry friends – and the staff as a whole.
“They are just the best people and gave 150 percent all weekend long,” Wnuk said.
She added their next big adoption event is August’s “Furricane Party,” which is an effort to get as many animals to loving homes as possible in the event a hurricane forces an evacuation.
That event, which brings together the local Humane Society and at least 13 other shelters and rescue groups, will take place Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, according to Wnuk.
