St. Frances Animal Center takes in 15 animals from Louisiana

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – St. Frances Animal Center in Georgetown County is helping to give 15 animals in the path of Hurricane Barry a safe place to live.
The 11 cats and four dogs were brought in Sunday.
Meta Cooper with St. Frances Animal Center said the animals came from St. Landry’s Parish shelter, which is now underwater due to the flooding brought on by the storm. The animals were first moved to a sister shelter in Louisiana but that shelter was full so the 15 animals were brought to St. Frances.
The animal center said it is looking for fosters and people who would like to adopt the animals.
“So many awesome shelters helped us out for Hurricane Florence last year, now it’s our turn to help. But our shelter is pretty full, so we can’t do it without you,” St. Frances Animal Center said in a Facebook post.
Cooper said St. Frances is also currently full so regular volunteers and staff members have taken home some animals in order to make space for the animals from Louisiana.
Anyone interesting in fostering or adopting can email mcooper@sfanimals.org.
