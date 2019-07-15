SCDOT: S.C. 31 extension work to be complete in November

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Work on the extension for S.C. 31 is expected to be complete this November, according to transportation officials.
“We anticipate having this job completed and open to traffic before Thanksgiving of this year,” said Leland Colvin, deputy secretary for engineering for the South Carolina Department of Transporation.
Area media were given an update on the progress, as well as a tour, Monday. Officials said hurricanes Matthew and Florence, as well as other weather-related issues, played a large part in the delays with completing the S.C. 31 extension to Highway 707.
